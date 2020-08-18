1/1
Dolores Jeanne Eddy
{ "" }
Dolores Jeanne Eddy, 93 of Coldwater passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her home.

A funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. Interment will follow at Sorter Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 5:00 – 7: 00 pm at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.

Dolores was born September 1, 1926 to Arthur and Laura (Pascoe) in Coldwater. She graduated from Bronson High School and then started a long working career as a secretary, ending her work with the State of Michigan.

Dolores had many interests. She was an avid reader, especially mysteries and drama. Dolores enjoyed traveling around the country and wintered for many years in Texas. She liked spending time crocheting, reading her mail, and flower gardening. Watching television and the annual arrival of hummingbirds also brought her enjoyment. Dolores started each day with a cup of coffee and watching the news. Her true joy in life was spending time with her family, to whom she was affectionately known as "Anno". Dolores will be remembered for her loving and independent spirit.

Ms. Eddy is survived by her nieces Mary (Mark) Fidler of Coldwater and Pat Matuszak of Mount Pleasant; her great niece Katie Fidler; and her great, great nieces & nephews Alex Fidler, Riley Titus, Jimmy Titus, and Kelly Titus; and her cats who where a big part of her life Sunny, Alice and Patches. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Genevieve (Ronald) Matuszak.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.dutcherfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
