|
|
Donald D. Miller, 82, of Quincy, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, after a quick diagnosis of cancer, at home. He was born June 8, 1937, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Harry Myrle and Corlan (Metcalf) Miller. He married Mary E. (Mast) on February 14, 1959, and she survives.
Donald is a veteran of the Air National Guard. He attended Coldwater High School during his junior year and graduated from New Haven High School in 1955, later receiving his Associates degree from the Purdue Center in Ft. Wayne. Donald worked at Federal Mogul and also retired from Eckrich in Quincy. He was also a proud member of the NRA.
Surviving besides his wife Mary, are two daughters, Brenda George of Quincy, Pam (Brian) Norgan of Sturgis; two sons, Greg Miller of Petoskey, Steven Miller of Quincy; one brother, Neil (Patricia) Miller of Hansville, Washington; 10 grandchildren, Miranda (Adam) Jatich, Daniel George, Jocelyn (Steve) Shafer, Bobby George, Jonathon (Britney) George, Cameron Cox, Alexandria Miller, Joshua Norgan, Justin Norgan and Savannah Miller; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family graveside will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy, with Pastor David Holt officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Gideon's International, East Ovid United Brethren Church or Promedica Coldwater Hospice.
The family would like to give a special thank-you to Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital and Hospice staff for their compassionate care.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 19, 2020