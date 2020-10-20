Donald Eugene Vanderpool, 73, of Quincy, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at home.
He was born August 9, 1947, in Hudson, to Donald Edger and Dorthy Mae (Dulaney) Vanderpool. On March 17, 1965, he married Norma Jean (Fincham) and she survives.
Donald was a truck driver for more than 40 years. He drove truck for Tri-State, Phillip Steel, OmniSource and hauled campers out of Goshen, Ind. After a day on the road, he would come home and farm the land with his father. Donald enjoyed antique tractors, camping and fishing.
In addition to his wife, Norma, Donald is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Jo (Vanderpool) Blair of Union City; two sons, Michael Allen (Melissa) Vanderpool and Peter E. (Tammy) Vanderpool, both of Quincy; a sister, Ruth (Bill) Combs of Coldwater; three brothers, Harry W. Vanderpool of Coldwater, LaRay L. (Deb) Vanderpool of Montgomery and Gary, L. Tammy Vanderpool of Montgomery; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Helen M. Aiken.
A memorial service for Donald Eugene Vanderpool will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Revelation Chapel in Fremont, Ind. (6265 County Road 800 N, Fremont, IN 46737), with Pastor John Winright officiating. A luncheon will follow the service. Interment will take place at a later date in California Corners Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to American Heart Association
.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.