1/1
Donald E. Vanderpool
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Eugene Vanderpool, 73, of Quincy, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at home.
He was born August 9, 1947, in Hudson, to Donald Edger and Dorthy Mae (Dulaney) Vanderpool. On March 17, 1965, he married Norma Jean (Fincham) and she survives.
Donald was a truck driver for more than 40 years. He drove truck for Tri-State, Phillip Steel, OmniSource and hauled campers out of Goshen, Ind. After a day on the road, he would come home and farm the land with his father. Donald enjoyed antique tractors, camping and fishing.
In addition to his wife, Norma, Donald is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Jo (Vanderpool) Blair of Union City; two sons, Michael Allen (Melissa) Vanderpool and Peter E. (Tammy) Vanderpool, both of Quincy; a sister, Ruth (Bill) Combs of Coldwater; three brothers, Harry W. Vanderpool of Coldwater, LaRay L. (Deb) Vanderpool of Montgomery and Gary, L. Tammy Vanderpool of Montgomery; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Helen M. Aiken.
A memorial service for Donald Eugene Vanderpool will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Revelation Chapel in Fremont, Ind. (6265 County Road 800 N, Fremont, IN 46737), with Pastor John Winright officiating. A luncheon will follow the service. Interment will take place at a later date in California Corners Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to American Heart Association.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
111 E Chicago St
Quincy, MI 49082
5176395555
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved