Donald Hunt Jr., 89, of Athens, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Rose Arbor Hospice Residence in Kalamazoo.
A celebration of Don's life will held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Lighthouse of Athens, 310 S. Capital Avenue in Athens. Interment will be at Ft. Custer National Cemetery in Augusta. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Lighthouse of Athens, just prior to the service.
The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 11, 2020