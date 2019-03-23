Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dutcher Funeral Home
321 East Chicago Street
Bronson, MI 49028-1303
(517) 369-4075
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dutcher Funeral Home
321 East Chicago Street
Bronson, MI 49028-1303
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dutcher Funeral Home
321 East Chicago Street
Bronson, MI 49028-1303
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Bronson, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Fowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald K. Fowler


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald K. Fowler Obituary
Donald K. Fowler, age 87, of Bronson, Michigan, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Lakeland Regional Health Center, Lakeland, Florida. A Memorial Service will be at the First United Methodist Church in Bronson, Michigan at 11 a.m.. on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Visitation open to family and friends will take place at the Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson, Michigan on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 2 – 4 and 5 – 7 p.m. Interment of ashes will take place this summer with a private family service.
Donald "Don" was born on June 27, 1931 in Bethel Township to Kenneth and Mary Ursula (Criswell) Fowler. Don married Eleanor (Ellie) Davis on December 1, 1949.
Don and Eleanor were residents of Bethel Township during their marriage. They established their "snowbird" home in Lakeland, FL in 1997. Don wore many hats during his adult life, with farming and love of his land his goal and passion. Don was always an advocate for learning advances in farming processes and technology. Don read and kept informed through available resources so that he shared this knowledge with family and other young farmers. Don contributed to his community, serving as Bethel Township Tax Assessor, Bronson Community School Bus Driver, FFA, lifetime member and supporter of 4-H. Don enjoyed most all sports, including bowling, golf, hunting and fishing. Most of all, after Elllie's retirement, they shared numerous camping trips throughout Michigan – camping with friends and then to Florida, establishing their winter home at Lakeland Harbor Estates, Lakeland, Fl. This allowed Don & Ellie to enjoy their continued interest as a devoted fan of the Detroit Tigers, along with his brother, Jim Fowler, consistently partaking in the Tigers Spring Training season as they were located less than 3 miles from Tiger Town, Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.
Donald Fowler is survived by his daughters, Susan (Rod) Force of Coldwater, MI; Linda (Kirk) Miller of Houston, TX; and son, Barry Fowler of Bronson, MI. Don's grandchildren: Tom (Tina) Stout of Carleton, MI., Trese (Jason) Coslet of Ft Wayne, IN., Adam (Nicole) Force of Coldwater, MI., Jason (Brenda) of Athens, MI., Kelsey Miller, Brittan Miller and Bailey Miller of Houston, TX., Angela (Jeremy) Reel of Battle Creek, MI., Wes (Robyn) Fowler of Galesburg, MI., Don's brother, James Fowler of Coldwater, MI, Sister-in-laws: Onnolee (Robert) Van Husan of Dowagiac, Mi., Beth Somerlott of Bronson, MI., Carolee (James ) Rowe of Battle Creek, MI., Nora Davis of Bronson, Mi., and brother-in-law, Dale (Sally) Davis. Don cherished and enjoyed his 18 great-grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his loving wife, Eleanor, his parents, his in-laws, his precious grandson, Tracy Stout and sister-in-law, Dorothy Fowler, brother-in-laws, Charles Somerlott and Dean Davis.
Please consider a Memorial contribution to the Branch County 4-H Foundation, 570 Marshall Rd., Suite C. Coldwater, MI 49036. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now