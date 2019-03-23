|
Donald K. Fowler, age 87, of Bronson, Michigan, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Lakeland Regional Health Center, Lakeland, Florida. A Memorial Service will be at the First United Methodist Church in Bronson, Michigan at 11 a.m.. on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Visitation open to family and friends will take place at the Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson, Michigan on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 2 – 4 and 5 – 7 p.m. Interment of ashes will take place this summer with a private family service.
Donald "Don" was born on June 27, 1931 in Bethel Township to Kenneth and Mary Ursula (Criswell) Fowler. Don married Eleanor (Ellie) Davis on December 1, 1949.
Don and Eleanor were residents of Bethel Township during their marriage. They established their "snowbird" home in Lakeland, FL in 1997. Don wore many hats during his adult life, with farming and love of his land his goal and passion. Don was always an advocate for learning advances in farming processes and technology. Don read and kept informed through available resources so that he shared this knowledge with family and other young farmers. Don contributed to his community, serving as Bethel Township Tax Assessor, Bronson Community School Bus Driver, FFA, lifetime member and supporter of 4-H. Don enjoyed most all sports, including bowling, golf, hunting and fishing. Most of all, after Elllie's retirement, they shared numerous camping trips throughout Michigan – camping with friends and then to Florida, establishing their winter home at Lakeland Harbor Estates, Lakeland, Fl. This allowed Don & Ellie to enjoy their continued interest as a devoted fan of the Detroit Tigers, along with his brother, Jim Fowler, consistently partaking in the Tigers Spring Training season as they were located less than 3 miles from Tiger Town, Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.
Donald Fowler is survived by his daughters, Susan (Rod) Force of Coldwater, MI; Linda (Kirk) Miller of Houston, TX; and son, Barry Fowler of Bronson, MI. Don's grandchildren: Tom (Tina) Stout of Carleton, MI., Trese (Jason) Coslet of Ft Wayne, IN., Adam (Nicole) Force of Coldwater, MI., Jason (Brenda) of Athens, MI., Kelsey Miller, Brittan Miller and Bailey Miller of Houston, TX., Angela (Jeremy) Reel of Battle Creek, MI., Wes (Robyn) Fowler of Galesburg, MI., Don's brother, James Fowler of Coldwater, MI, Sister-in-laws: Onnolee (Robert) Van Husan of Dowagiac, Mi., Beth Somerlott of Bronson, MI., Carolee (James ) Rowe of Battle Creek, MI., Nora Davis of Bronson, Mi., and brother-in-law, Dale (Sally) Davis. Don cherished and enjoyed his 18 great-grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his loving wife, Eleanor, his parents, his in-laws, his precious grandson, Tracy Stout and sister-in-law, Dorothy Fowler, brother-in-laws, Charles Somerlott and Dean Davis.
Please consider a Memorial contribution to the Branch County 4-H Foundation, 570 Marshall Rd., Suite C. Coldwater, MI 49036. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Mar. 23, 2019