Donald R. Slusher
Donald R. Slusher, 86, of Reading, passed away Monday, June 6, 2020 at home. He was born in Hudson to Benjamin and Florence (Sunior) Slusher. He married Donna (Kyser) in 1954 and later married Myrtle (Yockey) in 1988 and she survives.

A visitation with social distancing will take place Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading.


Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 23, 2020.
