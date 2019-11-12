|
Donna Marie Gruner, 77, of Batavia Township, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Borgess Ascension Medical Center in Kalamazoo.
A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. A memorial gathering will be held from 5:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, also at Lighthouse. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery at a later date.
Donna was born April 23, 1942 in Union Township to Milton and Elma (Carpenter) Crandall. She grew up in Union City and went through school with the Union City High School Class of 1961. On June 20, 1959, she married Karlton Gruner at the Sherwood Free Methodist Church. The couple made their home in Batavia, where she had resided since. Donna was a homemaker who served as a foster parent to 13 children and adopted four children over the years. She was outgoing, compassion, friendly and made friends easily. She was also thrifty, resourceful and outspoken, but her caring always shone through.
Donna is survived by her husband, Karlton; children, Malinda (Thomas) Olmsted of Union City, Karlton Allen Gruner of Quincy, Jody Connell of Union City, Wendell (Jerrianne) Gruner of Colon, Eric Gruner of LaGrange, IN, Barbara Gruner of Coldwater, Jason Gruner of Coldwater and Andy Gruner of Coldwater; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; a brother, Milton "Cap" (Sue) Crandall of Burlington; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father; her mother, Elma Mayhew; her step-father, William Mayhew; her sister, Diane Nesbitt; and a great-grandson, Charlie Topping VI.
Memorial donations are suggested to the .
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 12, 2019