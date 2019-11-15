|
Doris M. (Boardman) Payne, 97, a resident of Maple Lawn and formerly of Butler Township, Quincy, lost her courageous battle with age and walked into the arms of Jesus on November 13, 2019.
She was born in Pittsford to Claude and Eva (Schelles) Boardman on January 12, 1922. Doris grew up on the family farm, where she enjoyed running, playing with her brothers, helping her mother in the kitchen and her father around the farm.
She graduated from Pittsford High School in 1940. Doris married Harold T. Payne on June 27, 1942. She became a military wife while Harold served in the Army Air Corps (Air Force) during World War II.
Doris had various jobs in her lifetime. She retired from Bundy Tubing. However, her favorite job was being a "wife and mother." Doris enjoyed painting, gardening, nature, walks outside, reading her Bible, crocheting, tatting, cross-stitching, knitting, traveling to many foreign countries, including England, "The Holy Land," France, Germany and many of the 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii. She also enjoyed playing the guitar, piano and organ. During winter, she liked sledding, skiing and ice skating. In her "spare time," she golfed and played tennis. She was known as thrifty, resourceful and outspoken!
Survivors include her children, John, Tom (Daletta) and Michael; a sister, Ila Hale; a grandson, David Payne; grand-"fur child" Summer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents, Claude and Eva; brothers Melville, James "Richard," Victor and Merle "Dane"; sisters Ruth Wells, Veda Boardman; and her daughters-in-law, Janice Payne and Marsha Ewers Payne.
Funeral services for Doris Marie Payne will be held at noon Monday, November 18, 2019, at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy, with Pastor Darrin Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to World Harvest Assembly of God Missionary Campaign or the Branch County Humane Society.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 15, 2019