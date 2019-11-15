Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-3481
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris M. Payne


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris M. Payne Obituary
Doris M. (Boardman) Payne, 97, a resident of Maple Lawn and formerly of Butler Township, Quincy, lost her courageous battle with age and walked into the arms of Jesus on November 13, 2019.

She was born in Pittsford to Claude and Eva (Schelles) Boardman on January 12, 1922. Doris grew up on the family farm, where she enjoyed running, playing with her brothers, helping her mother in the kitchen and her father around the farm.

She graduated from Pittsford High School in 1940. Doris married Harold T. Payne on June 27, 1942. She became a military wife while Harold served in the Army Air Corps (Air Force) during World War II.

Doris had various jobs in her lifetime. She retired from Bundy Tubing. However, her favorite job was being a "wife and mother." Doris enjoyed painting, gardening, nature, walks outside, reading her Bible, crocheting, tatting, cross-stitching, knitting, traveling to many foreign countries, including England, "The Holy Land," France, Germany and many of the 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii. She also enjoyed playing the guitar, piano and organ. During winter, she liked sledding, skiing and ice skating. In her "spare time," she golfed and played tennis. She was known as thrifty, resourceful and outspoken!

Survivors include her children, John, Tom (Daletta) and Michael; a sister, Ila Hale; a grandson, David Payne; grand-"fur child" Summer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents, Claude and Eva; brothers Melville, James "Richard," Victor and Merle "Dane"; sisters Ruth Wells, Veda Boardman; and her daughters-in-law, Janice Payne and Marsha Ewers Payne.

Funeral services for Doris Marie Payne will be held at noon Monday, November 18, 2019, at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy, with Pastor Darrin Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to World Harvest Assembly of God Missionary Campaign or the Branch County Humane Society.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -