Doris Mae Young, 101 of Coldwater passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.
A graveside funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Oak Grove Cemetery with Rev. Julie Elmore of Coldwater United Methodist Church officiating. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Doris was born July 17, 1918 to Cletus and Estella (Stemen) Swander in Hudson, MI. She graduated from high school and shortly after married Lowell Myers on November 20, 1937. After their marriage, Doris stayed at home raising her family. Lowell preceded her in death on May 31, 1977. Doris later married Raymond Young on September 26, 1981. He preceded her in death on January 18, 1986.
Doris was a woman of faith and a member of the Coldwater United Methodist Church. She was a skilled seamstress who also enjoyed playing the organ and tending her garden. Doris was an avid bowler, belonging to the senior league in town. She loved to travel and listen to the Detroit Tigers. Doris's true joy in life was spending time with her family.
Mrs. Young is survived by her children Jerry (Jean) Myers, Jean (Richard) Downey, and Judy (Craig) Hilbert all of Coldwater; her grandchildren Julie (John Raymond) Snyder of Coldwater, Rich (Tim Goldman) Downey of New York, NY, and Amy (Cole) Vandybogurt of Battle Creek; her great grandchildren Brock (Carey) Snyder and Chase (Joylyn) Snyder; and her great, great grandchildren Trae, Jett, Bohan, and Roary Snyder. She was preceded in death by her husband's Lowell Myers and Raymond Young; and four brothers.
Memorials may be directed to the Branch Area Food Pantry or the Branch County Humane Society. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 3, 2019