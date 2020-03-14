Home

Doris Normandin

Doris Normandin Obituary
Doris (Briggs) Normandin, 84, of Quincy, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Grand Rapids. She was born September 3, 1935 in Quincy to Virgil and Gladys (Smith) Briggs. Doris married Joseph Normandin on September 3, 1955 and he preceded her in death on December 29, 2015.

Doris graduated from Quincy High School in 1953. She retired from Acorn Products, where she worked for many years. Doris was an exceptionally caring and giving person. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with family and friends and serving in the nursery at Calvary Baptist Church for 40 years.

She is survived by two sons, Jim (Lauri) Normandin of Grand Ledge and John (Deb) Normandin of Holton; three daughters, Becki (Greg) Lynn of Sterling Heights, Kim (Tim) Worth of Grand Rapids, and Casey (Charles) Putnam of Coldwater; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Zenie (Charlie) Hilton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and one sister.

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2-5 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy, MI. Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Baptist Church, 770 E. Chicago Rd., Quincy with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church or . For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Mar. 14, 2020
