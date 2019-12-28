|
|
Doris Ruth Kehoe, 97, of Bronson, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Promedica of Coldwater.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Dutcher Funeral Home of Bronson, with Pastor Terry Siler of the First Congregational Church of Bronson officiating. Interment will follow at Bronson Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the funeral home.
Doris was born February 7, 1922, on a farm in Athens Township, to Ralph S. and Daisy (Isham) Watkins. She married Richard Kehoe in 1958 at Bronson First Congregational Church. He preceded her in death in 2007.
She attended elementary school at Fox School on M-60. Doris graduated from Union City High School in 1940 as valedictorian. She then went to Western Michigan University and was granted a teaching certificate in 1942. In 1956, Doris received a BA degree and a MA degree in 1971 in special education at WMU.
She taught a total of 36 years in Burlington, Lansing, East Leroy and the last 25 years at Bronson Community Schools, retiring in 1984. Doris was a life member of the National and Michigan Education Associations, Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel, WMU Alumni Association and a long-time member of AARP. She was an active member of the Bronson Educational Association. Doris was awarded as an outstanding Jr. High educator in 1973. She was very involved in the Special Olympics program and was honored as Branch County Coach of the Year in 1982 for Area 18. Doris raised funds for many years for Bronson Community School Special Class. In 2012, she was inducted into the Bronson High School Hall of Fame.
Doris was a long-time member of First Congregational Church, Women's Fellowship and the Church Council. She has been an active member of the Polish Festival Days council and honored as the Honorary Grand Marshall of the parade in 1990 and 2008 along with Leo Lehman. In 2009, the council honored her with a plaque for over 40 years of service. Doris served on the Boards of Bronson Community Chest, United Way of Branch County, Branch County Historical Society, Bronson Woman's Club and Office Advisory Committee at Branch Area Careers Center. She has been a long-time member of Bronson Community Foundation and Friends of Bronson Public Library. Doris started "Make a Difference Day" to purchase books for the public library several years ago supported by the members of the Woman's Club, members of the Friends and Area Community. She served as an officer in most volunteer work. Doris loved to grow flowers, read, do volunteer work and help her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be missed by many.
Doris is survived by a daughter, Pamela (James) Stout of Florida; a son, Larry (Robin) Kehoe of Bronson; stepdaughter Patricia (Leon) Muzzy of Illinois; daughter-in-laws Jeanette Kehoe, Sue Weiss and Joann Kehoe; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Richard Kehoe; her parents; a son, David Weiss; a stepson, Lynn Kehoe; granddaughter, Rhonda Barnaby; first husband, Charles Weiss; a sister, Mildred Truesdell; and a brother, Duane Watkins.
Memorials may be directed to First Congregational Church or Friends of the Bronson Public Library. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Dec. 28, 2019