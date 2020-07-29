Dorothy was a beautiful soul. She’s been a part of my life for at least 42 years. Growing up she was always my second mother. There were many stretches from first grade to our high school graduation that I spent more time at their house than I did my own. The “hair sisters” will always cherish both Dick and Dorothy. We may not have always liked some of their “dumb” rules we had as teenagers, but we grew to love them as our own, as they did each of us! As adults we didn’t see each other near as often, however she was always warm and inviting and always a second mother to us all! Dorothy will always hold a very special place in my heart! I’m so happy her and Dick are back together celebrating their amazing love for one another!

Michelle Odonnell

Friend