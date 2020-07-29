Dorothy Irene Skinner, age 74, of Bronson, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Rose Arbor Hospice Care in Kalamazoo. She was the widow of Eugene R. Skinner II. She passed away on what would have been their 44th wedding anniversary.
Born on July 26, 1945 in Detroit, MI she was the daughter of Raymond and Irene Monty. She attended Quincy High School and graduated in the class of 1963. She retired from Bronson Plating Company where she had been a longtime employee.
She was a member of the Church of Christ in Bronson. She enjoyed crafting with her friends, daughters, and granddaughters. She was an avid reader and loved camping at Green Valley Campground in Sturgis, MI.
She is survived by her children Todd Kriser (Kara Derrickson) of Coldwater, Amy (Todd) Gordon of Colon, Alisha (John) Nettleman of Sturgis, Sara (Brandon) Snyder of Greenville, SC; her grandchildren: Jessica Gordon (Aaron Gates), Zachary Gordon (Ashley Kelley), Jillian Derrickson, Anita Nettleman, Caleb Gordon, Adison Nettleman, Teagan Snyder; her great-grandchildren: Madelyn Gates and Mackenzie Gates; a sister-in-law: Cyndi Monty and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother: Ray Monty.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Dorothy will be held at a later date.
