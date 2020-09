Dorothy M. Donay, 82, of Coldwater, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence in Battle Creek.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Coldwater. Visitation will be held, prior to the service, from 9-11:00 AM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.