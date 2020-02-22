|
Dorothy Mae Nagy, 88, of Coldwater passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Laurels of Coldwater.
A memorial service for Dorothy will take place at a later date. Arrangements are being cared for by Duthcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Dorothy was born January 7, 1932 to Martin and Helen (Durisko) Opavsky in Sharon, PA. Dorothy graduated from Fordson High School. She married Ernest A. Nagy on April 24, 1954, in Angola, IN and he survives. She was a secretary for Ford Motor Company until her retirement and had spent some time in culinary services as well. Dorothy was member of the St. Paul Lutheran church in Dearborn, the Moose lodge and the Eagles in Coldwater, and a member of the Women's Auxiliary in Coldwater. She loved to go bowling, fishing and camping up north, dancing, and shopping with her sister. Dorothy was a loveable, well-liked person with a very giving heart that loved all of her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Ernie, Dorothy is survived by her nieces, Sheila (Michael) Fornwall of Harleysville, PA; Cynthia (Scott) Burris of Angola, IN; Debra (Robert) Erickson of Taylor, MI; Darlene (Keith) Edmunds of Gaylord, MI; her nephews, Robert (Marygrace) Nagy of Coldwater, Ernest S. (Audrey) Nagy of Whittemore, MI; and David (Margaret) Nagy of Dearborn Heights, MI; and her brother-in-law, Charles (Gloria) Berry of Canton, MI.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her two sisters, Helen Tanelian and Marlene Berry.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 22, 2020