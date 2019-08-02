|
|
Dorothy M. (Butterworth) Smith, 96, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Grey Stone Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Wayne, IN.
She was born to the late Ebenezer and Agnes Butterworth on March 1, 1923 in Coldwater, MI.
In March 1943, she enlisted in the first U.S. Marine Corps Women's Reserve during WWII and served for two and a half years.
She worked for New York Bell Telephone in Long Island NY, and later at Michigan Bell/ AT&T in Jackson, MI, before retiring in 1982 after 30 years of service.
She was a member of the Women Marines Association and loved to read, write short stories, and research family genealogy.
She was always willing to help her family and friends and was lovingly called "Everybody's Aunt Dorothy". She is survived by a loving and faithful daughter; Barbara Smith, who teaches at Purdue University Fort Wayne, and several beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers and sister in-laws, Fred (Ruth) Butterworth and Phil (Elise) Butterworth; sisters and brother in-laws, Alice (Cecil) Mead and Frances (James) Snyder; and several nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes, she has been cremated and no funeral service will be held.
A celebration of life will be held in Michigan for family members at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Cascades Humane Society in Jackson, MI (http://www.chspets.org/), Allen County Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Fort Wayne, IN ( http:///www.allencountyspca.org/), Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control in Fort Wayne, IN (http://www.cityoffortwayne.org/animal-care-and-control.html); or the Women Marines Association (http://donation.womenmarines.org/donation).
Published in The Daily Reporter on Aug. 2, 2019