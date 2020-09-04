1/
Dorothy M. Swartout
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Mae Swartout, 86, of Union City, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Union City. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Union City. A visitation will be held from 1-3 PM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the church. The family is being assisted by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
(517) 741-4555
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved