Dorothy Mae Swartout, 86, of Union City, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.



A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Union City. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Union City. A visitation will be held from 1-3 PM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the church. The family is being assisted by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.









