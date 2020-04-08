|
Dorothy M. Vanderpool, 90, of Montgomery, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Maple Lawn in Coldwater.
A private family graveside service will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020, at California Corners Cemetery, with Pastor Mark Case from California Community Church.
Dorothy was born March 6, 1930, in Wauseon, Ohio, to William and Ollie May (Yates) Dulaney. She married Donald E. Vanderpool on October 28, 1946, in Angola, Ind. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2004.
Mrs. Vanderpool was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker, spending much of her time working alongside her husband on the family farm. She also worked for Coldwater Community Schools as a cook and custodian for 15 years.
Dorothy spent many years in Adrian, before coming to the Montgomery area. he was a member of California Presbyterian Church, where she belonged to the Women's Club. She was a life member of the Farmer's Antique Tractor & Engine Association and Heritage Farmers Club, both of Adrian; NE Indiana Steam and Gas Association of LaGrange, Ind.; and National Threshers Association. Dorothy enjoyed volunteering at Reading Community Schools with the HOSTS program, helping children to increase their reading levels. She loved spending time with her husband at tractor shows, collecting porcelain dolls and crocheting.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Donald (Norma Jean) Vanderpool of Quincy, Harry Vanderpool of Coldwater, LaRay (Deb) Vanderpool of Montgomery, Gary and Tammy Vanderpool of Montgomery and Ruth Ann (William) Vanderpool-Combs of Coldwater; 11 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Helen Aiken, her sister Ethel Vanderpool and brothers Herbert and Oscar Dulaney.
Memorials may be directed to Maple Lawn, Dementia Unit. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Apr. 8, 2020