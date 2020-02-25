|
|
|
Douglas James Nelson, 61, of Coldwater, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. Interment will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery following services. Visitation will be held Thursday prior to the service from 11:00-12:00 PM at the funeral home.
Douglas was born August 24, 1958 in Milwaukee, WI to James and Barbara (Schreihart) Nelson.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 25, 2020