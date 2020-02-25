Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas J. Nelson

Send Flowers
Douglas J. Nelson Obituary
Douglas James Nelson, 61, of Coldwater, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. Interment will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery following services. Visitation will be held Thursday prior to the service from 11:00-12:00 PM at the funeral home.

Douglas was born August 24, 1958 in Milwaukee, WI to James and Barbara (Schreihart) Nelson.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -