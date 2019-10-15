|
|
Dzidra Bonfiglio Shamuluas, 92, of Coldwater, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Dzidra was born on November 20, 1926 to Eduard and Milda (Masprecinieks) Beimanis in Riga,Latvia. She went onto enroll at the university and graduated with her teaching degree in music. Dzidra married Joseph Bonfiglio on April 7, 1956 in Coldwater and he passed away on March 3, 1985. She remarried to Anthony Shamuluas and he preceded her in death on December 3, 1994.
Dzidra was a piano teacher at Spring Arbor University for many years. She also taught private piano lessons at her home and never fully retired from what she loved to do. Dzidra was a concert pianist and has performed at venues and events around the world.
She was a member and volunteer of Tibbits Opera House in Coldwater. She also volunteered at the Humane Society of Branch County. Dzidra enjoyed animals, gardening, meeting with other music teachers and continually taking college classes later in life. She was fluent in 5 languages. She will be fondly missed for her matter of fact conversations and having a great sense of humor.
Dzidra is survived by her many dear friends in the Coldwater area.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Humane Society of Branch County.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 15, 2019