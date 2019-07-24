|
Earl Robert 'Bob' Reasoner, 81, of Charlotte, Michigan, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019, at his home.
Bob was born May 9, 1938, in Prattville, Michigan.
He married the love of his life, Nancy Reasoner, née Redmond, on Feb. 14, 1957, and was separated from her only once in their 61 years of marriage, when he was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, for eight weeks of basic training in the U.S. Army.
After being honorably discharged, Bob settled in Hillsdale, Michigan, where he spent 24 years working for Consumers Power before retiring in 1991.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, Bob is survived by two sons, Tracy (Sayaka) Reasoner, and Chris (Jolene Briggs) Reasoner; a sister, Edna Newell; a brother, Lawrence 'Larry' Reasoner; granddaughter Hana Reasoner; and step-grandchildren Ethan and Jake Clark.
He was predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Amber Reasoner; and a sister, Hazel Lewis.
Published in The Daily Reporter on July 24, 2019