|
|
Edith F. Daws, 95, of Litchfield passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson. Interment will follow at Matteson Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation Monday, March 2, 2020 from 6-8 PM at the funeral home and Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 10 AM until time of service.
Edith was born March 14, 1924 to Arthur and Florence (Forebush) Chisholm in Smith, NV. She married Irvin Nowland, her husband of 50 years and he preceded her in death on September 7, 1994. Donations were made in his name to Coldwater Community Hospital and to Bronson Fire Dept. Cancer Drive.
She was a member of the Moose lodge and was passionate about donating to local schools to further student's educations. Edith loved to dance, especially square dancing and polka; she also enjoyed to volunteer her time teaching, fishing, and most of all traveling and camping off the grid with her significant other, Roger Carr.
Edith is survived by her three daughters, Brenda (Robert) Gorby of Coldwater; Sandra (Vernon) Hirschy of Bronson; Karen (Paul) Sanger of Las Vegas, NV; brothers, David (Marilyn) Chisholm of Bremerton, WA; Arthur Chisholm of Richmond, CA; seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and her significant other Roger Carr of Litchfield.
In addition to her husband, Irvin, she was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Harold and Dwayne Chisholm, and special friend, Dexter Parks.
Memorial donations may be suggested to the
Arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 26, 2020