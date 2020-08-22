Edward L. Horney Sr., 79, of Litchfield, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at McGuire Skilled Nursing Facility.
He was born April 9, 1941, in Columbus, Ohio, to Paul and Helen (Robinson) Horney.
On Feb. 7, 1969, Ed married Barbara (Combs) and she preceded him in death May 8, 2015.
Ed is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Drumm of Coldwater and Laura Walters of Coldwater; two sons, Wesley (Dawn) Horney of Litchfield and Edward (Brandy) Horney Jr. of Lansing; and five grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, Ed was preceded in death by his parents; and a one brother, William David Horney.
Graveside services for Edward L. Horney Sr. will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Dayburg Cemetery, with Pastor Steve Pickell officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.