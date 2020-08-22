1/1
Edward L. Horney Sr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward L. Horney Sr., 79, of Litchfield, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at McGuire Skilled Nursing Facility.
He was born April 9, 1941, in Columbus, Ohio, to Paul and Helen (Robinson) Horney.
On Feb. 7, 1969, Ed married Barbara (Combs) and she preceded him in death May 8, 2015.
Ed is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Drumm of Coldwater and Laura Walters of Coldwater; two sons, Wesley (Dawn) Horney of Litchfield and Edward (Brandy) Horney Jr. of Lansing; and five grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, Ed was preceded in death by his parents; and a one brother, William David Horney.
Graveside services for Edward L. Horney Sr. will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Dayburg Cemetery, with Pastor Steve Pickell officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Dayburg Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
111 E Chicago St
Quincy, MI 49082
5176395555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved