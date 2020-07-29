1/
Eleanor L. Baysinger
Eleanor L. Baysinger, 82, of Coldwater, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Laurels of Coldwater. A private memorial service will be held for Eleanor at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.

Ms. Baysinger was born to Jesse and Violet (Van Bibber) Smith on December 31, 1937 in Evansville, IN. She married Dave Stachowiak who preceded her in death. In 1978 Eleanor married Richard Baysinger who also preceded her in death.


