Elizabeth Zimmerman Obituary
Elizabeth Zimmerman, age 86 of Quincy, Michigan passed away March 16, 2020 at home.

She was born in Quincy and graduated from Quincy High School in 1951. She earned her degree as a registered nurse at Wayne State University/Harper Hospital. She was married to Dr. Donald Kasper who preceded her in death in 1971. She married Max D. Zimmerman in 1980 and he preceded her in death in 2013.

She is survived by two daughters, Sandy Kasper of Knoxville, Tennessee and Pamela Martin (Steve) of Carlsbad, California; four grandchildren, Katie Olson, Jeff Martin, Colin and David Moon; great-granddaughters, Natalie Moon and Emilia Olson.

Liz had many nursing positions including Director of the In Home Health Program (Branch County Commission on Aging) for 22 years.

A family celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Union Church in Quincy. Arrangements were entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Mar. 20, 2020
