Ellen Lou Spires, 78, of Tekonsha, passed away at home Wednesday, April 22, 2020 under the care of family and Promedica Hospice of Coldwater.
A public celebration of Ellen's life will be held at a later date. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.
Ellen was born August 1, 1941 in Marshall, MI to Harold and Frances (Thomas) Sanders. She graduated from Tekonsha High School in 1959, earned an associate's degree in applied science in nursing from Kellogg Community College and went on to attain a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Michigan State University, along with several additional certifications. Ellen was a lifelong MSU fan (she bled green and white) and was a football seasonal ticket for over 25 years. She spent her entire nursing career (1967-2004) at Community Health Center of Branch County, where she was a staff nurse and then head nurse of the intensive care unit. After retirement, she taught CPR at CHC for several years. Ellen was married to Roy Spires for 58 years, until his death in 2016.
Although she lived her whole life in Tekonsha, Ellen loved to travel. She visited most of the USA, Europe and several other countries. She was past-president of the Tekonsha Research Club and secretary of the Tekonsha Library Board.
Survivors include Ellen's children, Connie Tungate of Battle Creek and Don Spires of Tekonsha; several grandchildren; sister Lois Eddy of Grand Rapids and Elaine (Howard "Skip") Robbins of Battle Creek; sister-in-law Julie Sanders; several nieces and nephews; former exchange students Sirkku of Finland, Ewa of Sweden, Monica of Norway and Vicki of New Zealand (another exchange student, Ralph of German, preceded her in death); and special friends, Urshula Sebring and Mary Sue Marz.
In addition to her husband, Roy, Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Richard Spires (1973); and a brother, Lyle Sanders.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Tekonsha High School athletic program, 245 S. Elm Street, Tekonsha, MI 49092.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Apr. 24, 2020