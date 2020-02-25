Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Funeral Home
2901 Guilford Street
Huntington, IN 46750
(260) 356-2400
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily J. Carroll

Send Flowers
Emily J. Carroll Obituary
Emily Jean Carroll, 88 of Huntington, Ind., passed away Feb. 17, 2020 at Heritage Pointe of Warren. She was born on July 28, 1931 in Quincy, Mich., the daughter of Mahlon and Arlene (Barlow) Downer.

Jean was united in marriage to Larry D. Carroll on Sept. 23, 1950 in Coldwater, Mich. He preceded her in death on Aug. 6, 2009.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 from 1-7 pm at the Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, Ind. Interment will be at the Lancaster Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -