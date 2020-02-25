|
Emily Jean Carroll, 88 of Huntington, Ind., passed away Feb. 17, 2020 at Heritage Pointe of Warren. She was born on July 28, 1931 in Quincy, Mich., the daughter of Mahlon and Arlene (Barlow) Downer.
Jean was united in marriage to Larry D. Carroll on Sept. 23, 1950 in Coldwater, Mich. He preceded her in death on Aug. 6, 2009.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 from 1-7 pm at the Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, Ind. Interment will be at the Lancaster Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 25, 2020