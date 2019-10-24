|
Emma Lindsey Yager was born sleeping on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Ind. She was the spitting image of her big brother weighing 7 pounds 11 ½ ounces and was 20 ½ inches long. She was perfect and beautiful in every way.
She was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Richard & June Yager, "and her special guardian angel, Lindsey Rockwell who she was named after".
Calling hours will be held from 5-7 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana, with a rosary service to follow at 7 pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. Paul Chapel, Clear Lake, Fremont, Ind.
Father Robert Showers will officiate the Mass.
Burial will follow the Mass at Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be sent to the family or Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, OB Department.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, IN 260/495-2915
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 24, 2019