Enid Matte, 99, of Coldwater, passed away peacefully Monday, July 20, 2020, just five months prior to her 100th birthday, at Grand Vista.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 St. Charles Borromeo Church in Coldwater. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Enid is survived by her sister, Rhetta Kearns, her nephew, Joey (Heather) Denomy and her nieces, Sharon (Allen) Mears and Jennifer (Rick) Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Albina (Morel) Matte, her sisters Lucille Matte, Louise Needham and Florence Knott and her brothers, Roland, Henri, Gilbert and Claude Matte.
Enid will always be remembered by everyone who knew her as an avid traveler.
Enid requested donations in her memory be made to St. Charles Borromeo School, Coldwater.
The family would like to thank the staff at Grand Vista Living Community and the Hospice services of Elara Caring at the Kalamazoo office for their kind and compassionate care that Enid received.