Eric William Smotherman, 52, of Coldwater, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his home under hospice care.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Bethel Gilead Community Church. Pastor Jim Erwin will officiate. Visitation will be held just before the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M., also at the church.



The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City.

