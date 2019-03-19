|
Erma Mae Etchey, 88, of Coldwater, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Laurels of Coldwater.
She was born Jan. 20, 1931, in Coldwater to Perry and Gladys (Sorter) Paul.
Erma graduated from Quincy High School. She was employed at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility as a housekeeper for many years. Erma loved gardening and tending her flowers.
Survivor include her five children, Gerald "Gary" (Cathy) Etchey of Coldwater, Jim (Traci) Etchey Jr. of Hot Springs, SD, Linda Counterman and Nancy Etchey, both of Battle Creek and Carolyn (Leroy) Stanton of Quincy; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great- grandchildren; and brother, Dale Paul of Coldwater.
She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Lacy Jo Etchey; three brothers, Avon, Donald and Burl Paul; and one sister, Annebel Ousley.
There will be no services or calling hours for Erma Etchey at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home – George White Chapel in Quincy.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Humane Society of Branch County.
For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes. com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Mar. 19, 2019