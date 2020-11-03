Ethlyn R. Knepper, age 99, of Quincy, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Drews Place of Coldwater.
She was born on November 17, 1920 in Ovid Township, Branch County, Michigan to Jay & Lamoine (Armstrong) Tompkins.
She graduated from Coldwater High School.
Ethlyn married Robert J. Knepper on November 20, 1941 in Coldwater, Michigan.
She retired from the Coldwater Regional Center and lived six months in Florida and six months in Michigan for many years.
Ethlyn was an avid gardener she was known for her beautiful rose bushes. She liked to sew and cook and kept herself educated to the news of the day. Her family was her heart. She hosted the annual Christmas dinner at her house well into her nineties. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life.
Survivors include a daughter, Sue (Jim) Campbell of Battle Creek, Michigan, a son-in-law Gearld Marsh of Quincy, Michigan, four grandchildren, Edward (Shirley) Marsh, Angela (Darin) Higbee, James (Krista) Campbell, Jr., and Wendy (Nicholas) Ginsberg, nine great-grandchildren, Garrett, Brent, Nathan Marsh, Amanda and Cody Higbee, Alyssa and Abigail Campbell, Maia and Parker Ginsberg.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J, Knepper, her parents, a daughter, Carol Marsh, three sisters, Marjorie Johnston, Marion Cochran, and Hilda Funk.
Private family graveside services will be held at Lester Cemetery, Algansee Township, Michigan.
Memorial donations in her memory may be directed in care of the H & C Burnside Center, Coldwater, Michigan.
Condolences may be sent online to http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/7sc4CgJDwLflRm0X0TNX-a0?domain=beamsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana. (260) 495-2915