1/1
Ethlyn R Knepper
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethlyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethlyn R. Knepper, age 99, of Quincy, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Drews Place of Coldwater.

She was born on November 17, 1920 in Ovid Township, Branch County, Michigan to Jay & Lamoine (Armstrong) Tompkins.

She graduated from Coldwater High School.

Ethlyn married Robert J. Knepper on November 20, 1941 in Coldwater, Michigan.

She retired from the Coldwater Regional Center and lived six months in Florida and six months in Michigan for many years.

Ethlyn was an avid gardener she was known for her beautiful rose bushes. She liked to sew and cook and kept herself educated to the news of the day. Her family was her heart. She hosted the annual Christmas dinner at her house well into her nineties. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life.

Survivors include a daughter, Sue (Jim) Campbell of Battle Creek, Michigan, a son-in-law Gearld Marsh of Quincy, Michigan, four grandchildren, Edward (Shirley) Marsh, Angela (Darin) Higbee, James (Krista) Campbell, Jr., and Wendy (Nicholas) Ginsberg, nine great-grandchildren, Garrett, Brent, Nathan Marsh, Amanda and Cody Higbee, Alyssa and Abigail Campbell, Maia and Parker Ginsberg.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J, Knepper, her parents, a daughter, Carol Marsh, three sisters, Marjorie Johnston, Marion Cochran, and Hilda Funk.

Private family graveside services will be held at Lester Cemetery, Algansee Township, Michigan.

Memorial donations in her memory may be directed in care of the H & C Burnside Center, Coldwater, Michigan.

Condolences may be sent online to http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/7sc4CgJDwLflRm0X0TNX-a0?domain=beamsfuneralhome.com .

Arrangements are being handled by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana. (260) 495-2915


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St
Fremont, IN 46737
2604952915
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved