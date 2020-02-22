|
Eugene C. Johnson went to be with the Lord on February 18, 2020. Eugene was born on February 1, 1924 in Fremont, Indiana to Carl and Oma Johnson (Dunham). He married Frances Belle Braginton September 29,, 1949.
Services will be held Monday, Feb. 24, at 1 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. Interment will follow at South Scott Cemetery in Angola and a meal will follow that at the Fremont Moose Lodge. Visitation will be held Sunday from 1-4 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 22, 2020