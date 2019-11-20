|
Eugene R. Hollister age 72 of Sherwood passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
Eugene was born in Sturgis, Michigan, on July 6, 1947, a son to the late Leland and Eunice (Lytle) Hollister.
On May 1, 1981 he married Dora Dee Genini in Bronson. She preceded him in death on June 24, 1998.
Eugene had lived in the Bronson and Sherwood areas his entire life. He had worked for the Branch County Road Commission for more than 20 years. Eugene had also owned and operated the Robinhood Inn in Sherwood for several years.
Eugene loved hunting, fishing, hunting for mushrooms, campfires, and most specially his cat shadow.
Eugene is survived by his siblings; Duane (Judy) Hollister of Niles, Ronald Hollister of Three Rivers, Charles (Tracie) Hollister of Burr Oak, Darlene Roselip of Portage, Pamela (Robert) Stroup of Sturgis, Alan (Ernestina) Hollister of South Haven, 2 grandchildren Tia and Brendan Sanchez, 2 great grandchildren Haven and Grayson, a son in law Kim Huber, 2 step children April (Richard) Lawver and Anthony Miller, and many Nieces and Nephews.
Besides his parents and wife Eugene was precede in death by his first wife Rita Norton and a daughter Brenda Huber.
Following in Eugene's wish's cremation has taken place. There will be a memorial visitation held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 2-5 PM at the Schipper Funeral Home in Colon, MI. Online Condolences may be left for the family at Schipperfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 20, 2019