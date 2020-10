Or Copy this URL to Share

Evelyn Marie Aldrich, 84, of Coldwater, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater. Cremation has taken place and no services for Evelyn will be held at this time.



She was born January 12, 1936 to Bernard and Emma (Mead) Velting in Marshall, MI.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store