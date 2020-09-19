Everett L. "Tobe" Walker, 92, passed away September 15, 2020.

Tobe was a life-long resident of Coldwater and moved to Richmond, Texas, last year to live with his daughter, Janice, and her family, upon being widowed. He died peacefully, surrounded by his family, in his daughter's home.

Tobe was born December 26, 1927, in Coldwater, to Josh and Ida (Shull) Walker. After being discharged from the U.S. Army in 1952, he returned to Coldwater and married Marguerite (Peggy) Facklam on December 28, 1952. They raised two children, James Walker, of Philadelphia, and Janice Suchyta.

Tobe was well-known and loved for his warm sense of humor, gentle demeanor and kindness to everyone. He was raised on a farm on Fenn Road and in his youth was very active in 4-H activities. He attended the Branch County 4-H Fair every year and never missed the tractor pull events. Tobe was a skilled carpenter and worked for many years at Legg Lumber, from where he retired. Everyone in town knew to find Tobe at Legg's and get the best advice for any home project or repair. In his retirement, he enjoyed managing the gift shop at Coldwater Community Health Center with his wife, Peggy. His true passion in retirement was golf and he learned to play at age 55. During his later years, he was an active member of Iyopawa Golf Course at Coldwater Lake and was known to beat other players who were 20 years younger. Always fearless and ready for adventure, Tobe embraced becoming a Texan last year. He loved planting a vegetable garden, building bird houses and exploring his new neighborhood on his electric scooter. He cherished the time he had living with his two granddaughters and spending long afternoons on the back porch with the family dogs.

Tobe was preceded in death by his wife, Marguerite (Facklam) Walker; his parents, Josh and Ida (Shull) Walker; and his brother, Maynard Walker. He is survived by his son, James (Donna) Walker; his daughter, Janice (Tom) Suchyta; and his granddaughters, Haley and Miranda Suchyta.

A private interment is planned at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater, with a memorial service celebrating Tobe's life to be held later in 2021.





