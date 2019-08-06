|
|
Frank J. Plodzik, 69, of Coldwater, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo due to an illness.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary of Assumption Church in Bronson with Rev. Fr. Dan Hyman officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bronson. Visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019 from6-8:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Frank was born January 11, 1950 in Mount Clemens, MI to Frank & Gladys (Schacht) Plodzik. He graduated from Clintondale High School in 1968, earned his Bachelor's degree from Oakland University in 1972, and married Bonnie Shakinis on July 18, 1981 in Muskegon Heights, MI.
Frank worked for Chrysler, Starr Commonwealth School for Boys, and the Michigan Department of Corrections, from which he retired in 2010.
Frank was a devout catholic and member of St. Charles Borromeo Church. He was an avid U of M fan, enjoyed playing tennis, and a variety of card games. Frank's true passion was found after retirement. He loved, volunteering, to deliver food to Branch County residents and the home bound through Meals on Wheels for the past 9 years.
Frank is survived by: his wife Bonnie, his children Frank Plodzik, II of Portage, Amy Plodzik of Coldwater, Emily (CJ Demarest) Plodzik of Ceresco, his brothers Ronald and Dennis Plodzik, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Sidney and Mary Shakinis of Muskegon, his grandchildren Johnathan and Anthony, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both parents and his brothers Jerry Plodzik and Richard Plodzik.
Memorials may be directed to the Community Action Agency for Home Delivered Meals. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Aug. 6, 2019