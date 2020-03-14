|
|
Fred E. Osborne, 81, of Quincy, passed away Wednesday March 11, 2020, at Grand Vista Assisted Living in Marshall.
He was born Dec. 1, 1938, in Pike County, Ky., to Lee and Mary (Adkins) Osborne. Fred graduated from Virgie High School in Kentucky in 1958.
Fred was employed by Simpson Industries. He was a member of Masonic Lodge in MountVernon #166. Fred loved fishing, gardening, woodworking, cooking and eating! In his earlier years, Fred was also a logger and a farmer.
Survivors include a daughter, Sheila (Jon) Walton of Sturgis; two sons, Ronald (Cindy) Osborne of Madison, Miss., and Daniel (Erica) Osborne of Battle Creek; and eight grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister; and five brothers.
Funeral services for Fred Osborne will be at 11 a.m. Monday March 16, 2020, at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield, with Pastor Brent Stille officiating. Interment will follow in Whig Center Cemetery. Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hillsdale Senior Center.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Mar. 14, 2020