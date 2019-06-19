|
|
Gail (Ferrell) Banker, 74, of Quincy passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at her home. She was born February 4, 1945 in Union City, TN to Fydell and Margaret (Cannon) Ferrell. She married Hubert Banker and he preceded her in death in 1993.
She attended Memphis University and received her Master's degree before pursuing her life long career in teaching. Gail had taught math at the Quincy Middle School for over 30 years and at the St. Charles Catholic School in Coldwater. She was known for her volunteering at the Branch County Humane Society, Coldwater Hospital, the after school programs and the homeless shelter at the Union Church, Tommy's Place and the Branch County Fair. Gail attended Union Church where she was involved in the Bible Study, Stitching and the adult education programs. She enjoyed planting flowers and working in her yard. She also loved spending time with her kids and grandkids and adored her dogs.
Gail is survived by sons, Donald (Rebecca Parrish) Ferrell-Banker of Quincy and Bobby (Chelsey Tullis) Banker of Bellevue; sisters, Susie Ferrell of Munroe Falls, OH, Ina Storey of Eads, TN, Beverly (Ray) McCann of Newbern, TN and Jackie Ferrell of Batesville, MS; four grandchildren and her best friend, Kathie Rabout of Reading.
In addition to her husband, Hubert, Gail was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jan and granddaughter, Felicia.
A memorial service for Gail Banker will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Union Church in Quincy with Pastor Brad Parrish officiating. Interment will follow at the Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy. The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday from 3-8 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the donor's choice.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on June 19, 2019