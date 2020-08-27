Gale Gene Lyon passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, after having complications from a fall. He was 75.



Gale was born on April 3, 1945, in Coldwater, Michigan. He graduated from Coldwater High School in 1963, where he was an active member of the baseball and track and field teams. He then joined the Navy where he was a boiler room operator. He returned to Coldwater after his service in 1967.



Gale was employed by the State of Michigan, working at the State Home in Coldwater for several years. He also was an avid supporter of the Rec Leagues of Branch County, where he was dubbed "BOOMER" after hitting a homerun across Parkhurst Avenue and into Parkhurst Park. He played softball, baseball, basketball all year long as well as being a referee and umpire for several years.



Gale moved to Alameda County in California in September 1980. He utilized his friendship with Dennis VanWagner to settle in California. Dennis introduced Gale to his wife, Clellene in the fall of 1980. Gale began his career with Markstein Beverage distributing Budweiser. He delivered beer for more than 25 years. He took great pride in his merchandising and his relationships with his customers.



Gale was a sports fanatic. He enjoyed watching football, Nascar, baseball and softball, attending races and truly loved the Little League World Series. You could find him in his zero gravity chair on the weekends out on the front porch watching sports, old westerns, the weather in Michigan or the History Channel. He loved reading the daily newspaper to follow local high school teams and young talent.



He enjoyed attending car shows with his 1966 Nova Super Sport II. For many years, he developed lifelong relationships with several others that loved their classic cars. He could talk for hours about what engine you had and the rear end suspension in any year of car. He wasn't fond of newer cars with all the technology. Just give him a great engine to tinker with and he was beyond happy.



Gale is survived by his three daughters, Leigh Parker (Chris), Sarah Larges (Eric), and Valerie Lyon, sister Karen Cranham, brother Dan Lyon, his grandchildren Grace Larges, Alison Smith (Dustin) and Mike Parker as well as several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Clellene, his parents Dawson and Charlotte Lyon, his brother Gary Lyon, brother-in-law Dave Cranham and nephew Jason Lyon.



Cremation has taken place and the scattering of his ashes will be done at a later time.



People wishing to honor Gale can make donations to any of their local Little League organizations to help develop the love of baseball for young athletes.

