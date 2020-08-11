1/
Galen L. Lucas
Galen Lee Lucas, 83, of Burlington Township, passed away at home on Sunday, August 9, 2020 under the care of his family and Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan.

A celebration of Galen's life will be held 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Tekonsha, with Pastor Brian Perry officiating. Interment will follow at Burlington Cemetery. Visitation will be held from11:00 AM-1:00 PM at the church, also on Thursday, August 13, 2020, just prior to the funeral. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.

Published in The Daily Reporter on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
