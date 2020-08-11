Galen Lee Lucas, 83, of Burlington Township, passed away at home on Sunday, August 9, 2020 under the care of his family and Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan.



A celebration of Galen's life will be held 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Tekonsha, with Pastor Brian Perry officiating. Interment will follow at Burlington Cemetery. Visitation will be held from11:00 AM-1:00 PM at the church, also on Thursday, August 13, 2020, just prior to the funeral. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.

