Garry Lee Springman, 61, of Bronson, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home.
A private Celebration of Life for Garry will be held at a later date.
He was born Sept. 28, 1958, in South Bend, Ind., to Sedrick and Eleanor (Close) Springman. Garry was a graduate of Colon High School and had worked at Bronson Plating as a materials handler. On July 15, 1979, he married Kimberly Miller in Colon and she survives.
Garry was an avid sportsman, he enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, Notre Dame football and golf, particularly Phil Mickelson. He also loved playing horseshoes, fishing and hunting, especially morel mushroom-hunting. But his true passion was watching his boys doing what he loved and enjoyed. Garry was a caring family-oriented man, a quality he instilled not only unto his family but others as well by always finding the time to support the Branch County Sheriff's Department and NRA for many years. He was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many with a big heart that will be missed.
In addition to his wife, Kim, he is survived by his two sons, Shane (Valerie) Springman of Jackson and Matthew (Jessie) Springman of Bronson; his siblings, Sandy (Harold) Springman-Wolff, Jerry (Joyce) Springman and Denny (Dawn) Springman of Mishawaka, Ind.; his two grandchildren, Kyleigh Springman and Shealynn Parks; many loving nieces and nephews; and his dogs, Tuffy and Queenie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Larry and Jim Springman.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson. www.dutcherfh.com
A private Celebration of Life for Garry will be held at a later date.
He was born Sept. 28, 1958, in South Bend, Ind., to Sedrick and Eleanor (Close) Springman. Garry was a graduate of Colon High School and had worked at Bronson Plating as a materials handler. On July 15, 1979, he married Kimberly Miller in Colon and she survives.
Garry was an avid sportsman, he enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, Notre Dame football and golf, particularly Phil Mickelson. He also loved playing horseshoes, fishing and hunting, especially morel mushroom-hunting. But his true passion was watching his boys doing what he loved and enjoyed. Garry was a caring family-oriented man, a quality he instilled not only unto his family but others as well by always finding the time to support the Branch County Sheriff's Department and NRA for many years. He was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many with a big heart that will be missed.
In addition to his wife, Kim, he is survived by his two sons, Shane (Valerie) Springman of Jackson and Matthew (Jessie) Springman of Bronson; his siblings, Sandy (Harold) Springman-Wolff, Jerry (Joyce) Springman and Denny (Dawn) Springman of Mishawaka, Ind.; his two grandchildren, Kyleigh Springman and Shealynn Parks; many loving nieces and nephews; and his dogs, Tuffy and Queenie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Larry and Jim Springman.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson. www.dutcherfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 4, 2020.