Garry L. Springman
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Garry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Garry Lee Springman, 61, of Bronson, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home.
A private Celebration of Life for Garry will be held at a later date.
He was born Sept. 28, 1958, in South Bend, Ind., to Sedrick and Eleanor (Close) Springman. Garry was a graduate of Colon High School and had worked at Bronson Plating as a materials handler. On July 15, 1979, he married Kimberly Miller in Colon and she survives.
Garry was an avid sportsman, he enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, Notre Dame football and golf, particularly Phil Mickelson. He also loved playing horseshoes, fishing and hunting, especially morel mushroom-hunting. But his true passion was watching his boys doing what he loved and enjoyed. Garry was a caring family-oriented man, a quality he instilled not only unto his family but others as well by always finding the time to support the Branch County Sheriff's Department and NRA for many years. He was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many with a big heart that will be missed.
In addition to his wife, Kim, he is survived by his two sons, Shane (Valerie) Springman of Jackson and Matthew (Jessie) Springman of Bronson; his siblings, Sandy (Harold) Springman-Wolff, Jerry (Joyce) Springman and Denny (Dawn) Springman of Mishawaka, Ind.; his two grandchildren, Kyleigh Springman and Shealynn Parks; many loving nieces and nephews; and his dogs, Tuffy and Queenie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Larry and Jim Springman.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson. www.dutcherfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dutcher Funeral Home
321 East Chicago Street
Bronson, MI 49028-1303
(517) 369-4075
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kolcz Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved