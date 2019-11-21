|
|
Gary Wayne Karney, 75, passed away at Maple Lawn on November 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Gary was born on August 11, 1944, to Landress and Wanda (Bills) Karney in Jackson, Michigan. They preceded him in death.
Gary was the backbone of his family, an accomplished businessman, an avid gardener and a lover of music, animals, and anything chocolate. He married the love of his life, Connie Compton on January 25, 1964, in Jonesville, Michigan. They were happily married and raised four children who cherish their father for being an incredible dad, an adoring grandfather, and a kind, decent human being. Gary was an entrepreneur who founded Karney Plumbing & Heating. After retiring from this 30 year old business, he worked for the State of Michigan and promptly started a successful antique store, Olde Village Antiques. Gary loved to tinker and fix everything from furniture to old toys and radios. He refurbished multiple homes and properties and was the kind of man who could figure out directions without a map and how to assemble 100 piece toys when the directions were mislaid. He was a member of the Coldwater United Methodist Church and loved the time he spent working at the Mary & Martha dinners. He also was elected and served on the Quincy Village Council.
Gary will be remembered by his grandchildren as a grandfather with an unforgettable sense of humor who was always ready and willing to lend a hand with school projects. He absolutely loved attending his grandchildren's athletic events, concerts, and plays. Whether it was teaching how to garden and maintain flowers or feeding his fish in his pond, Grandpa Karney was always there.
In addition to his wife, Connie, Gary is survived his children: daughter Karen (Donald) Michael, his oldest son, and daughter-in-law, Beth Karney, his son Gary (Teresa) Karney, and daughter Sarah (Ted) Kolassa. Gary is also survived by his grandchildren: Megan (Paul) Mainzinger, Andrew and Nathan Karney, Connor and Merideth Michael, Logan, Louisa, and Amelia Karney, and Carolyn and Brady Kolassa. Surviving are his sisters: Patricia Drake, Sally (Bruce) Beebe, and Phyllis (Bob) Gillard, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Richard and Ruth Compton; his brothers-in-law: Richard (Dick) Compton, J.C. Drake, and Walt Drake, and his nephew, Daryl Drake.
Care is entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home –George White Chapel of Quincy. A visitation service will be held on Friday, November 22, from 4-8 PM at the funeral home in Quincy. The funeral will be held on Saturday, November 23 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy. A luncheon will be hosted by the Union Church of Quincy. Memorials may be made to the Quincy Public Library or the UMC Mary & Martha diner.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 21, 2019