Geneva L. Brown, 85, of Leo/Quincy, passed away April 4, 2020.
Born November 23, 1934, in Leo, she was a daughter of the late Virgil E and Beulah E (Rinehold) Amstutz. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Richard A Brown, in 2007. ?She was a member of Quincy United Methodist Church. She retired in August 1994, after 29 years of service as a personnel clerk, for Sheller-Globe Corp. She enjoyed spending time with all of her family and friends, and also donating her time at church. She will always hold a special place in the hearts of all who knew her.?
She is survived by her daughters, Tina M. (Mark) Sites of Butler and Gina A. (Shawn) Mock of Port St Lucie, Fla.; four grandsons, Matt Sites, Clint (Abby) Sites, Nathan (Ruby) Mock and David Mock; great-grandchildren Saydde, Kinsley Sites, Bella and Jason Mock; sisters Lois M Hill, Josephine A Miller, Mary Lou Stalter and Ramona K Miller; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brother, Donald G Amstutz.?
Private family services are being held. Burial will be in Leo Memorial Cemetery, Leo. A memorial service/celebration of life to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Parkview Noble Hospice, 1836 Ida Red Road, Kendallville, IN 46755; or Quincy Methodist Church, 32 W Chicago St., Quincy, MI.49802.
Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. For online condolences, please visit www.mccombandsons.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Apr. 8, 2020