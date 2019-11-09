|
Genevieve L. "Jenny" Boatman, 82, of Concord, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson. She was born April 14, 1937 in California Township to Howard and Lena (Zimmerman) Wilkinson. She married Earnest Boatman and he preceded her in death in 1989.
Jenny was retired from Klein Tools in Jonesville and had previously worked at Southwind in Quincy. She loved gardening, finding bargains at garage sales and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include four children, Earnest (Pamela) Boatman of Albion, Terry (Charlotte) Boatman of Quincy, Debra Sheets of Springport and Cindy Burk of Concord; 14 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Joyce Knapp of Grass Lake, Lois Myers of Quincy, Denny (Sue) Boatman of Union City and Dot (Mark) Taylor of Quincy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Raymond, Larry and Arthur Wilkinson; sister, Janice Hagaman; and son-in-law, William Sheets.
A celebration of life for Genevieve "Jenny" Boatman will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 3:00 PM at South Litchfield Baptist Church with Pastor Ken Pierpont officiating. Interment will take place at Concord Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 9, 2019