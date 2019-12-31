|
|
Gerald A. Erts, 79, of Quincy, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at ProMedica Coldwater Hospital.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Coldwater Free Methodist Church with Pastor Scott Galena officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends, prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 AM at the church. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Gerald was born October 9, 1940 in Coldwater, MI to Clifton & Mary (Bennett) Erts. He served in the US Air Force and was a veteran of Vietnam. Gerald married Jeannie Tackett on May 14, 1966, she preceded him in death in 1993. He married Peggy (Pierson) Allen on Dec. 27, 2008.
Mr. Erts was a manager for Coldwater Concrete Products, now Consumers Concrete, for 40 years, retiring in 2008. He was a long serving member of the Coldwater Free Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir and more recently attended Union Church in Quincy. Gerald enjoyed watching Michigan State football and basketball, bowling, fishing, garage sailing and photography and spent time volunteering for Family Promise of Branch County. He loved to play cards and had an extensive coin collection. His love of flowers led him to obtain a degree in Horticulture from Michigan State University. Gerald was quite gifted in his ability to design and arrange flowers.
Gerald is survived by his wife Peg, his children Tim (Missy) Erts of Holt, Angie (Kirk) Cutler of Muskegon, Jeff (Shasta) Erts of Norman, OK, his step children Tracy (Paul) Wiegand of Holly Springs, NC, Linda (Darrell) Snyder, Amy (Troy) Harmon all of Quincy, his siblings David (Janice) Erts of Sturgis, Sharon (John) Derrickson of Coldwater, his grandchildren Jonathon, Jacob, Christopher and Katie Erts, Courtnee (Chase) Howland, Caleb & Gabrielle Cutler, Taylor (Colby) Erts, Reghan , Colin, Aidan and Liam Erts, his step grandchildren Christina, Daniel and Rebecca Wiegand, Ryan and Elizabeth Snyder, Mary (Zak) Jatkowski, Andrew, Emily, Natalie and Abigail Harmon and his great grandchild Nikolai. In addition to his first wife, he was preceded in death by his sister Barbara Worden.
Memorials may be directed to Family Promise of Branch County. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Dec. 31, 2019