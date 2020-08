Or Copy this URL to Share

Gerald B. Lown, 90, of Sturgis, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at home.

He was born September 25, 1929, in Hillsdale, to Paul and Margret (Moorehead) Lown. He married Leah C. (Heydon) on September 29, 1950, and she survives.

A graveside service for Gerald B. Lown will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Fisher Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store