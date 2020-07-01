Or Copy this URL to Share

Gerald D. Ensign, 86, of Burlington Township, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Heartland Nursing Home in Battle Creek under hospice care.

A public visitation will be held 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Union City. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store