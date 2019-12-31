|
|
Gerald Gene Brauer, also known as "Jud", 91, of Coldwater, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at his home.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2-4:00PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. Interment will take place at a later date at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Gerald was born December 23, 1928 in Muskegon, MI to Oscar & Hildegarde (Miller) Brauer. He served in the US Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. Gerald married Linda Lou (Letts) Macklin on August 24, 1973 in Coldwater.
Jud was a propane delivery driver for Great Plains Gas for 30 years. After retiring, he worked 20 years for Doug's Auto Recycler's. Judd loved farming and operated his family farm on the side. He had attended St. Paul Lutheran Church and was an avid outdoorsman with a huge heart for animals. Gerald took daily walks, deep into the woods to feed wild animals. He constantly took food to everyone's animals and spent many years building dog houses for animals in need of shelter.
Gerald is survived by his wife Linda, his children Debbie Hansman of Coldwater, Tom Hansman of Colon , Jodie (Jeff) Johnson of Coldwater, his grandchildren Bo (Suzie) Connell of Union City, Joey (Felicity) Connell of Coldwater, Hope (J.T.) Cartier of Centerville, Jessica Hansman of Sturgis, Ryan Johnson of Coldwater, Logan (Megan) Johnson of Benton Harbor, Lucas Johnson of Coldwater, his great grandchildren Montana, Hudsen, Westin, Jazlynn, Kadence, Brayden, Carter, Braylen, Emma, Maverick, Jaysic and many special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife Helen, his grandson T.J. Hansman, his sister and brother-in-law Renee (Dale) Rubley and brother Richard Brauer.
Memorials may be directed to the Branch Co. Humane Society or Erin's Angels.
www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Dec. 31, 2019