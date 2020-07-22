1/
Gerald L. Urick Jr.
1944 - 2020
Gerald L. Urick Jr., 75, of Quincy, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at home.
He was born Aug. 11, 1944, in Sturgis, to Gerald L. and Juanita (Tiejma) Urick Sr. He graduated from Sturgis High School.
Gerald was a draftsman at Midwest Foundry in Coldwater. He was a member of NRA. He enjoyed woodworking and also was a member of Wood Carvers of America.
Gerald is survived by six children, Dena Urick of Three Rivers, Tammy (Mitchell) Vantine of Elkhart, Christine (Dwight) Millar of Mendon, Erin (Mike) Avery of Quincy, Tracee (Brian) Kirt of Quincy, Karl (Tina) Smith of Montgomery; a sister, Corkie (Jack) Wallen of Colon; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Douglas Urick; and a granddaughter, Kassandra Kirt.
There will be no services or calling hours at this time for Gerald L. Urick Jr. at this time.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shriners Hospital.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.


Published in The Daily Reporter on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
111 E Chicago St
Quincy, MI 49082
5176395555
