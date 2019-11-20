Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasson Funeral Home
441 Highway 412 West
Siloam Springs, AR 72761
(479)524-5131
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude B. Scott


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude B. Scott Obituary
Gertrude Bessie Scott, 93, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died on November 7, 2019 in Springdale, Arkansas.

She was born on March 23, 1926 in Norwood, Ohio to Edward Nicolas Cottman and Frances Schmidt Cottman. Gertrude married Theodore Scott on October 5, 1947 in Quincy, Michigan. "Ted" and Gertrude were longtime residents of Coldwater, Michigan. Ted worked at the State Hospital and Gertrude worked part time at Federal Mogul as a secretary. They were members of the Rayburn Memorial Seventh Day Adventist Church and were active in many church functions. In 1988, following Ted's retirement from the State Hospital they moved to Gentry, Arkansas, to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Upon their move to Arkansas, they joined the Gentry Seventh Day Adventist Church and once again volunteered their time and efforts to the Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Joseph, Edward, and James; her sisters, Helen, and Rosemary; her husband, Theodore; and her son, Theodore Scott, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Regal and husband Jack of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; five grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and sister, Frances Winke of Brookfield, Illinois.

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, with Pastor Ross Harris officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Wasson Funeral Home. Burial will be at Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -