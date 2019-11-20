|
|
Gertrude Bessie Scott, 93, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died on November 7, 2019 in Springdale, Arkansas.
She was born on March 23, 1926 in Norwood, Ohio to Edward Nicolas Cottman and Frances Schmidt Cottman. Gertrude married Theodore Scott on October 5, 1947 in Quincy, Michigan. "Ted" and Gertrude were longtime residents of Coldwater, Michigan. Ted worked at the State Hospital and Gertrude worked part time at Federal Mogul as a secretary. They were members of the Rayburn Memorial Seventh Day Adventist Church and were active in many church functions. In 1988, following Ted's retirement from the State Hospital they moved to Gentry, Arkansas, to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Upon their move to Arkansas, they joined the Gentry Seventh Day Adventist Church and once again volunteered their time and efforts to the Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Joseph, Edward, and James; her sisters, Helen, and Rosemary; her husband, Theodore; and her son, Theodore Scott, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Regal and husband Jack of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; five grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and sister, Frances Winke of Brookfield, Illinois.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, with Pastor Ross Harris officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Wasson Funeral Home. Burial will be at Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 20, 2019